Hengaw reports shocking Kurdish human rights violations in Iran

Arsalan Yarahmadi from Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights, speaks to us about their work as an NGO in covering human right abuses in East Kurdistan (Iran) under the Islamic Republic of Iran. Mr Yarahmadi tells us about the latest figures regarding those Kurdish citizen who have been killed by Iranian government whom include women and children, civil and political activists, as well as "Kolbar"s; Kurdish trades people that transfer goods across the border with Iraq, mostly because they have no other means to provide for their families.
