Hepatitis, is it a dangerous disease?

Thousands of Australians will be able to pop a pill once a day for eight weeks to treat Hepatitis C. Source: Getty Images
Published 27 July 2018 at 7:06pm, updated 27 July 2018 at 7:26pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
World Hepatitis Day is on July 28 of every year. Its aim is to raise global awareness of hepatitis — a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, and E. Nine out of ten people living with viral hepatitis are unaware of it. We spoke Dr Sorani about hepatitis and the disease's impact on Australians. In this interview Dr Sorani explains to us the different types of hepatitis and the precautions people should take.
