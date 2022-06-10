Here’s why is it important to have a will in Australia

Couple discussing will Source: Getty Images/skynesher
Published 10 June 2022 at 7:09pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Research shows that many Australians underestimate the importance of having a will. But experts argue that planning for your loved ones’ future should be a priority regardless of age, socioeconomic status, and ethnicity. So, what is a will, who should have one, and what should it include?
Published 10 June 2022 at 7:09pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share