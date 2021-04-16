High Court hearing federal government's appeal of landmark refugee detention decision

A general view of the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
The Government is appealing a landmark refugee legal battle which could have broader implications for dozens of refugees detained indefinitely in Australia. Federal lawyers have gone to the High Court to argue a Federal Court ruling which secured the release of a Syrian refugee last year was unlawful.
