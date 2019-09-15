SBS Kurdish

High hopes in high rise construction

Valan Ali at the peak of a high rise construction

Source: Supplied - Valan Ali

Published 15 September 2019 at 3:35pm
By Brwa Mohamed
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS
Valan Ali works in the high rise construction industry, project managing buildings for aged-care residents and many other clients. In this interview with Brwa Mohamed, Valan discusses his journey to and experiences in project managing high ris construction, and also his career plans for the future.

