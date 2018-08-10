Homelessness crisis link to housing affordability

SBS Kurdish

Settlement Guide: Homelessness crisis linked to housing affordability

Homelessness Source: AAP

Published 10 August 2018 at 4:49pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
The homelessness crisis in Australia is getting worst. At the last census, there were more than 116 00 people with no permanent home in the country. And with no clear national plan to fight homelessness and a lack of affordable housing, there's no sign of things getting better.

