SBS Kurdish

Hope of starting a new life for a Yazidi Kurd in Wagga Wagga

Seroan Yosif

Seroan Yosif Source: Supplied

Published 25 November 2016 at 8:13pm, updated 25 November 2016 at 8:15pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Seroan Yosif (Sirwan Yusif) arrived in Wagga Wagga, reginal NSW in August, together with his family. He is thankful for all those who have helped him and over 200 other Yazidi Kurds settle in Australia. More Yazidi families continue to arrive in regional NSW.

