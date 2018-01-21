Hopes for renewed Baghdad-Erbil relations

Source: Iraqi PM office
Available in other languages
Reporting from Erbil, our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur covers the renewed talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and the Kurdish delegation led by Premier Nachirvan Barzani in Baghdad. the two sides have discussed, the shutting down of Kurdistan's airports to international flights by Iraq, oil export and paying public servants' salaries.
