Hopes for renewed Baghdad-Erbil relations

Kurdish PM meets with Iraqi PM in Baghdad

Source: Iraqi PM office

Published 21 January 2018 at 3:03pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Source: SBS
Reporting from Erbil, our correspondent Ahmed Ghafur covers the renewed talks between Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi and the Kurdish delegation led by Premier Nachirvan Barzani in Baghdad. the two sides have discussed, the shutting down of Kurdistan's airports to international flights by Iraq, oil export and paying public servants' salaries.

