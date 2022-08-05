SBS Kurdish

How allergies are managed in Australian Schools

SBS Kurdish

Preschool kids

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 August 2022 at 7:00pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS

Australia has one of the highest food allergy rates in the world. According to the Food Authority of NSW (New South Wales), food allergies now affect one in 10 infants and around two in 100 adults in Australia. Sending children with allergies and anaphylaxis to schools can be worrying for many parents, especially for those newly arrived in Australia, who may not be aware of the systems and guidelines in place.

Published 5 August 2022 at 7:00pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
Di Xwendegehê Australya de alerjî çawa têne rêvebirin
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News