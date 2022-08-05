How allergies are managed in Australian Schools

Di Xwendegehê Australya de alerjî çawa têne rêvebirin
Australia has one of the highest food allergy rates in the world. According to the Food Authority of NSW (New South Wales), food allergies now affect one in 10 infants and around two in 100 adults in Australia. Sending children with allergies and anaphylaxis to schools can be worrying for many parents, especially for those newly arrived in Australia, who may not be aware of the systems and guidelines in place.
Published 5 August 2022 at 7:00pm
By Yumi Oba
Source: SBS
