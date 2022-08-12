How are animals protected in Australia?

w่oman holding chicken Source: Getty / Getty Images/Mint Images
Published 12 August 2022 at 7:15pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Australia is a nation of animal lovers, with one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world. The country is home to unique native wildlife. Protecting the welfare of animals is not only the right thing to do but in Australia it is a legal requirement.
