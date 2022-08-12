SBS Kurdî

How are animals protected in Australia?

SBS Kurdî

woman holding chicken

w่oman holding chicken Source: Getty / Getty Images/Mint Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 August 2022 at 7:15pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Australia is a nation of animal lovers, with one of the highest pet ownership rates in the world. The country is home to unique native wildlife. Protecting the welfare of animals is not only the right thing to do but in Australia it is a legal requirement.

Published 12 August 2022 at 7:15pm
By Melissa Compagnoni
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Penceşêra pêsîrê duyemîn kansêra herî gelempere ku li Australiya tê teşxîskirin

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

Feyde û xetereyên kirîna serhêl

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Zêdetirî 23 mîlyon Australî parêzîyeke tendurist naxwin

Kurdish News

Nûçeyên Dawiya Hefteya 23î Cotmehê