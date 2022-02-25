SBS Kurdish

How Australia is welcoming international students back

International students line up for coaches after arriving at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Monday, December 6, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Published 25 February 2022 at 7:17pm
By Afnan Malik
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Australia has reopened its doors for international students after almost two years of border restrictions. The government recently announced certain relaxations for the student visa holders after easing of borders to facilitate the return of international students in Australia. 

