How class of 2020 prepared for their studies during the pandemic

The year 2020 has been a difficult year for year 12 students or the higher school certificate! SBS Kurdish speaks to several year 12 students about the challenges they faced during the pandemic. Students Haji Gundor, Lava Hassan, Tara Aldrouich, and Sabrin Hussein tell us about how they prepared for the Higher School Certificate during the pandemic.
Left to right: Lava Hassan, Sabrin Hussein, Tara Aldrouich, Haji Gundor. Source: SBS Kurdish
Published 18 December 2020 at 8:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
There is no doubt that COVID-19 had an impact many people’s lives in Australia, impacting on mental, businesses, economy and so on. However, the pandemic had a greater impact on children’s education, where many students had to learn remotely.
Published 18 December 2020 at 8:05pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share