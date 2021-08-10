How do those of refugee background feel under strict Sydney lockdown?

Although, for some refugees, the current restrictions in west and southwestern Sydney may be a bitter remind of their past experiences of war and curfews in their homeland, Hassan Saleh says "it is important to remember that these restriction are actually in our benefit and they're in place in order to protect ourselves and the community from the COVID-19 pandemic."





Mr Saleh added that most of his clients are aware of the above fact and appreciate how the State and Federal government have reacted to the pandemic in Australia, especially those who have family overseas and/or observe how out of control the virus has gone in their homelands.





STARTTS is non-profit organisation that helps people of refugee background to rebuild their lives in Australia by providing them with "culturally relevant psychological treatment and support, and community interventions" according to STARTTS' website .





Mr Saleh told SBS Kurdish that STARTTS continues to provide most of their essential services during the COVID-19 restrictions and lockdown in Sydney.





If you or anyone you may know need, you think can benefit from services provided by STARTTS you can reach them by calling (02) 9646 6800 and ask for the Intake Officer.





Anyone can make a referral, including service providers, medical professionals, a family member or friend of the person or the person themselves.















