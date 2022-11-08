How does media in Australia work

SBS Kurdish

Published 8 November 2022 at 6:42pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Freedom of the press and a diverse media landscape are important hallmarks of healthy democracies — where citizens and journalists have the power to express themselves, obtain and publish information without fear of interference or reprisals from the ruling government.

