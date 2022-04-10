How does the House of Representatives work?

The last Question Time, before the election, in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 31, Source: AAP
Published 10 April 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 14 April 2022 at 9:35am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Source: SBS
The lower house of Parliament will be determined at this federal election through preferential voting on or ahead of polling day. The political party that forms government is the one that has won the most seats in the House of Representatives.
