How does the youth justice system work in Australia?

¿Qué hacer si su hijo es arrestado por la policía en Australia? Source: Getty Images
Published 23 February 2019 at 12:03pm, updated 8 March 2019 at 2:53pm
By Audrey Bourget
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
No parent wants to receive a call from the police saying their child has been arrested. But if it happens, it’s important to know your child's rights, including requesting the help of a lawyer.
