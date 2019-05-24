How food can affect skin condition

Psoriasis, dermatologic diseases. Source: Getty Images
Published 24 May 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 4:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It’s Food Allergy Week next week (Monday, May 26 – Saturday, June 1), and Australia has one of highest rates of allergies in the world, according to research from the Murdoch Children's Research Institute, the highest published rates of food allergy in children. Craig Jones, CEO and founder of MooGoo, a line of natural skin care products for sensitive skin, eczema and psoriasis, speaks to SBS Kurdish regarding the dramatic rise in the number of people suffering from skin issues. He also provides us with tips on how to manage skin condition, such as eczema.
Published 24 May 2019 at 7:30pm, updated 31 May 2019 at 4:19pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share