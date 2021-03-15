SBS Kurdish

How political and economic challenges affected Kurdish language development

SBS Kurdish

Hiwa Zandi

Source: Supplied

Published 16 March 2021 at 10:08am, updated 21 March 2021 at 9:10am
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS

In episode one of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, lawyer, author and history researcher Hiwa Zandi explains the roots of the Kurdish language. He also delves into the challenges for Kurdish speakers to preserve their linguistic heritage not just today, but throughout history.

