How sexual health gets taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids
Experts say evidence shows that talking about sexual health matters often and early in a supportive environment helps young people make better choices. Credit: Beyene Weldegiorgis
Published 16 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Sex education is still one of the most challenging topics for parents to discuss with their children. Fortunately, sexual health is widely taught in Australian schools, and parents can also access many resources to help them overcome feelings of shame or awkwardness.
Published 16 October 2022 at 3:00pm
By Claudianna Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share