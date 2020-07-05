How this Kurdish mother copes with COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne

Donna Sherwani with her young family Source: Supplied
In this interview with Donna Sherwani from Melbourne, we ask her about how she is coping on a daily bases with the strict ristrictions that are currently in place in Victoria. Ms Sherwani lives in one of the tens of post codes that are under lockdown by authorities in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19. As a former refugee and asylum seeker as well as a new mother, it is even harder to cope with limitation of movement. However, Ms Sherwani is trying to have positive outlook.
