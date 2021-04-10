SBS Kurdish

How this mother keeps her children engaged during the school holidays

Mother of two Sabiha Bradost with her children

Source: Sabiha Bradost

Published 10 April 2021 at 10:50am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
In this interview we speak to Sabiha Bradost about how to keep children busy during the school holidays. Ms Bradost is both a mother of two and also works which sometimes creates obstacles when the children are at home. School holidays sometimes come too early for parents and make it difficult to keep the children occupied. Ms Bradost tells us how she engages her twelve and ten year old children during the school holidays.

