How this 'Sormanji' household is 'building a bridge' between Kurdish dialects
In episode three of SBS Kurdish podcast My Kurdish Language Is My Identity, we explore the possibilities of mixing of two of the most spoken Kurdish dialects- Kurmanji and Sorani. Kawa is from Kirkuk and Elham from Kobani, they have been married for several years. When they both met as refugees in Turkey, both weren't familiar with the other's Kurdish dialect, but now "Sormanji" is what they speak at home and with their two young children. Kawa and Elham have also officially changed their surnames to "Sormanji".
