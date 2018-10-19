SBS Kurdish

How to become a carer?

Ljiljana Zruic and her son Nick

Ljiljana Zruic y su hijo Nick Source: Supplied

Published 19 October 2018 at 2:18pm, updated 2 November 2018 at 4:22pm
Presented by Roza Germian
Being a carer comes with challenges; it can be emotionally and physically draining. But a career as a carer can also be rewarding. And carers often play a crucial role in helping new arrivals learn some of the necessary skills to settle successfully in Australia.

