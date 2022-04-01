SBS Kurdish

How to become an SES volunteer in Australia

SES volunteers launch an inflatable rescue boat in Camden, South Western Sydney, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins

Published 1 April 2022 at 7:06pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
When there’s an emergency related to floods, storms and other natural events, volunteers play a key role in responding across Australia. But how can people join their state or territory’s State Emergency Service? What are volunteers expected to do and what skills do they need to have before they join?

