How to handle pandemic debt?

Source: Getty Images/Geber86
Published 21 February 2021 at 3:38pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, many Australians are trapped in a vicious cycle of increasing debts while relying on multiple personal loans to cover their household bills and living costs. If your debt is getting out of control, free and confidential financial counselling services can help you assess your situation and provide you with a manageable repayment plan.
Published 21 February 2021 at 3:38pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share