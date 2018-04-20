SBS Kurdish

How to participate in ANZAC commemorations Day

Flag bearers take part in ANZAC Day March Syd 2017

Published 20 April 2018 at 9:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Olga Klepova, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
On the 25th of April each year, Australians commemorate Anzac Day. It honours all Australian and New Zealander veterans, including many from culturally diverse backgrounds.

