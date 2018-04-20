How to participate in ANZAC commemorations Day

Source: AAP
Published 20 April 2018 at 9:08pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:51am
By Olga Klepova, Audrey Bourget
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
On the 25th of April each year, Australians commemorate Anzac Day. It honours all Australian and New Zealander veterans, including many from culturally diverse backgrounds.
