How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria, Sunday, 16 October, 2022. Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

Published 20 November 2022 at 3:00pm
By Claudiana Blanco
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Available in other languages

In the last decade, Australia has experienced some of its worst flooding events in recorded history. Between 2020-2022, large areas have gone underwater three to four times.

