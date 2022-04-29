How to vote in Australia

Source: AEC
Published 29 April 2022 at 7:14pm, updated 10 May 2022 at 3:34pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Seventeen million Australians are enrolled to vote at the upcoming federal election. In Australia, we have an independent body manage the electoral system. The Australian Electoral Commission ensures that all eligible citizens have the chance to help shape our federal government.
