How to vote in Australia

Voting

Published 29 April 2022 at 7:14pm, updated 10 May 2022 at 3:34pm
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Seventeen million Australians are enrolled to vote at the upcoming federal election. In Australia, we have an independent body manage the electoral system. The Australian Electoral Commission ensures that all eligible citizens have the chance to help shape our federal government.

