How will Australia's vaccine rollout work?

A woman receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Published 22 January 2021 at 7:19pm, updated 22 January 2021 at 7:57pm
By Claudia Farhart
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
In a few weeks' time, Australia will begin vaccinating some of its most vulnerable populations against COVID-19. But it is expected to take many more months to vaccinate enough people to achieve an effective level of protection against coronavirus in Australia.

