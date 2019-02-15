SBS Kurdish

How will the medical transfer bill help refugees on Manus and Nauru?

SBS Kurdish

Hiwa Zandi

Source: Supplied

Published 15 February 2019 at 7:03pm, updated 15 February 2019 at 11:03pm
By Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The government was defeated in parliament, when the opposition and crossbenchers voted in favour of medical transfer bill for the refugees in Australia's offshore processing centres. In this interview with Kurdish lawyer Hiwa Zandi we discuss this bill, and he explains to us how this will benefit those asylum-seekers in Manus and Nauru, who have been kept in those centres for over five years.

Available in other languages
