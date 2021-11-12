SBS Kurdish

HSC is a stressful time but Covid-19 added to the stress: Fawaz Fares

Fawaz Fares studying for HSC

Source: Fawaz Fares

Published 12 November 2021 at 7:25pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
It’s been a tough year for year 12 students impacted by COVID-19 lockdown and at-home learning. But for those whose second language is English, it is more difficult to prepare for the exams. For some COVID-19 lockdowns caused more stress as HSC is a stressful time naturally. Year 12 student Fawaz Fares tells us how tough it's been this year to prepare for the exams.

