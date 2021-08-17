SBS Kurdish

Huge change to Melbourne Film Festival

Kate Fitzpatrick, MIFF programmer

Published 17 August 2021
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Considering the current coronavirus situation in Melbourne and other cities in Australia, Melbourne International Film Festival organisers have made a tough decision to cancel in-cinema audience attendance.

There are over 100 movies to choose from, including four Kurdish films Notturno, This Rain Will Never Stop, The Wasteland, and Sabaya directed by Hogir Hirori. Sabaya is a film about Yezidi girls and young women, devastatingly were sold, raped, and tortured by ISIS.

Kate Fitzpatrick a senior programmer at Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) is with us from Melbourne and she will be talking to us about changes in the Festival as well as the Kurdish themed titles.

