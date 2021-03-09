SBS Kurdish

Human rights activist reveals big problem in gender equality

SBS Kurdish

Dashni Morad, human rights activist

Source: Dashni Morad

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 March 2021 at 9:17am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

Artist and Human rights activist Dashni Morad tells SBS Kurdish that gender equality is misunderstood in a male dominated society such as the Middle East.

Published 10 March 2021 at 9:17am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Dashni Morad said until today, they are confusing gender equality with women becoming “exactly like men”.

“But what we are demanding is social, economic and political equality in our society. I very much blame the media because they have not been able to highlight this important subject into their debate and programs by showing that why it’s important to have gender equality,” Ms Morad explained.

Advertisement
She also blamed the pressures of social media has on young, impressionable women, adding that it has caused “so much depression and anxiety”.

“And again it goes back to because they don’t have the same space in society and it’s a masculine male dominated environment,” Ms Morad said.

“It has not been created in a way also fitting for a feminine energy, for our kind of environment.”

Ms Morad, who is a Kurdish-Dutch singer and activist, continues to use her platform to empower women and fight for gender equality.

In a recent interview, she told SBS Kurdish she has struggled with a reality that has robbed so many women of reaching their true potential, every day - sexual harassment and discrimination. All because of one reason, she says - she is a woman.

READ MORE

Kurdish-Dutch singer and activist Dashni Morad on a mission to empower women



Feminism isn’t about a revolt against men, she says. “I keep on repeating it’s not. It’s merely a correction of an ancient imbalance.”

She explains to go against feminism is like “going against nature”.

“It’s an investable process that we need to embrace. It has been proven though nation countries how better off we are when women are a part of this.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News