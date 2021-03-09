Human rights activist reveals big problem in gender equality

Dashni Morad said until today, they are confusing gender equality with women becoming “exactly like men”.





“But what we are demanding is social, economic and political equality in our society. I very much blame the media because they have not been able to highlight this important subject into their debate and programs by showing that why it’s important to have gender equality,” Ms Morad explained.





She also blamed the pressures of social media has on young, impressionable women, adding that it has caused “so much depression and anxiety”.





“And again it goes back to because they don’t have the same space in society and it’s a masculine male dominated environment,” Ms Morad said.





“It has not been created in a way also fitting for a feminine energy, for our kind of environment.”





Ms Morad, who is a Kurdish-Dutch singer and activist, continues to use her platform to empower women and fight for gender equality.





In a recent interview, she told SBS Kurdish she has struggled with a reality that has robbed so many women of reaching their true potential, every day - sexual harassment and discrimination. All because of one reason, she says - she is a woman.





Feminism isn’t about a revolt against men, she says. “I keep on repeating it’s not. It’s merely a correction of an ancient imbalance.”





She explains to go against feminism is like “going against nature”.



