"Humanitarian aid reaches earthquake-affected areas but there is a lack of coordination"

The town of Jindires post earthquake.jpg

The town of Jindires post earthquake Credit: Hemkochar

On the sixth of February, a strong earthquake struck northwestern Syria and Turkeye, killing thousands of people and destroying homes. Humanitarian aid from many countries reaches Turkeye, but unfortunately, very little aid reaches Syria, especially the Kurdish regions. The town of Jindires and the village of Shiyeh, which are close to Afrin, are damaged, and the town of Jindires is almost completely destroyed. Mihemed Hemkochar is from that region he tells us about the latest situation regarding getting humanitarian aid.

Hemkocher in Jindires.jpg
Hemkocher in Jindires Credit: Supplied
Jindires 3.jpg
Collapsed buildings post earthquake in Jindires, northern Syria
