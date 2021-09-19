SBS Kurdish

Hundreds of businesses affected by ditching of French submarine contract

Adrian Smith,Managing Director at K-TIG with the company’s welding technology

Adrian Smith,Managing Director at K-TIG with the company’s welding technology Source: SBS/Peta Doherty

Published 19 September 2021 at 2:47pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:34pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Peta Doherty
Presented by Brwa Mohamed
Source: SBS

Australia's decision to renegotiate the nuclear submarine deal has put a cloud of uncertainty over South Australia's manufacturing sector. The future of 350 direct jobs is uncertain and hundreds of small businesses caught in rift, but some see opportunities for local innovation.

