Hundreds of health workers contract COVID-19 in Kurdistan Region

A COVID-19 test in Germany.

Source: Getty

Published 5 July 2020 at 4:12pm, updated 5 July 2020 at 4:21pm
By Ahmed Ghafur
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
In this week's report from Erbil, the latest news regarding COVID-19 situation in the Kurdistan Region, which seem to be worsening, hence authorities put new lock-down measures in place.

