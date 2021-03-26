Hundreds of thousands celebrate Newroz across Turkey

SBS Kurdish correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from northern Kurdistan, where there have been some tensions regarding HDP and its connection to PKK, Constitutional Court wants to ban the party. Hatice Kamer talks about Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir and across Turkey where hundreds of thousands of people turned up to celebrate the occasion.
Published 26 March 2021 at 7:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS
Girls dressed in traditional Kurdish clothes dancing at Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir Source: Hatice Kamer