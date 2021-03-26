SBS Kurdish

Hundreds of thousands celebrate Newroz across Turkey

Newroz celebrations

Hundreds of thousands gather to celebrate Newroz in Diyarbakir, Turkey Source: Hatice Kamer

Published 26 March 2021 at 7:28pm
By Hatice Kamer
Source: SBS

SBS Kurdish correspondent Hatice Kamer reports on the latest from northern Kurdistan, where there have been some tensions regarding HDP and its connection to PKK, Constitutional Court wants to ban the party. Hatice Kamer talks about Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir and across Turkey where hundreds of thousands of people turned up to celebrate the occasion.

two girls dancing
Girls dressed in traditional Kurdish clothes dancing at Newroz celebrations in Diyarbakir Source: Hatice Kamer


Women dancing at Newroz celebrations, Diyarbakir
Source: Hatice Kamer


