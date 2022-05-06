"I believe we need more access to services and resources for refugees": Belinda Crain

Source: SBS
Published 6 May 2022 at 8:47pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 10:46am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
SBS Kurdish was in Wagga Wagga on Thursday 5 May for election exchanges. During our visit we spoke with Belinda Crain CEO of Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga. She works extensively with refugees, including Yazidis. Ms Crain spoke to us about the Yazidi community and their successful stories. Some have bought a houses and many of them have found employment. Ms Crain told SBS Kurdish that she would like to see more access to services and resources from the government elect for refugees and new settlers.
Published 6 May 2022 at 8:47pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 10:46am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share