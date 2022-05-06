SBS Kurdish

"I believe we need more access to services and resources for refugees": Belinda Crain

SBS Kurdish

Belinda Crain, CEO Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 May 2022 at 8:47pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 10:46am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS

SBS Kurdish was in Wagga Wagga on Thursday 5 May for election exchanges. During our visit we spoke with Belinda Crain CEO of Multicultural Council of Wagga Wagga. She works extensively with refugees, including Yazidis. Ms Crain spoke to us about the Yazidi community and their successful stories. Some have bought a houses and many of them have found employment. Ms Crain told SBS Kurdish that she would like to see more access to services and resources from the government elect for refugees and new settlers.

Published 6 May 2022 at 8:47pm, updated 7 May 2022 at 10:46am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Dr Akrawi.png

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in Australia

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

The benefits and dangers of online shopping

Britain Economy Businesses Hurting

Over 23 million Australians aren't consuming a healthy diet

Kurdish News

October 23 Weekend News