'I decided to become the voice I was searching for', Shano Seamand about her battle with rare genetic disease

Shano Seamand

Shano Seamand Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Shano Seamand has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Frierdreich's Ataxsia. She has recently published her first book "Let Me Be Your Voice" where she talks about her battle with the disease and her determination to live her life to its fullest, after giving up for almost five years. Shano says she was often discouraged to try new things by her doctors as well as as teacher when she was at school. For years she searched for a voice to help her get through the days, and motivate her to keep going, until she decide to be that voice...

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Three-way split image. On the left are people holding placards reading Vote Yes!, in the centre is a hand holding a voting form above a ballot box and on the right are people holding placards reading Vote No.

Yes or No, community members share their thoughts

Shemal Mamzade Bokani

Iran's reaction to Jina Amini's anniversary death

Jina Amini

Kurdish community gathers to mark first anniversary of Jina Mahsa Amini’s death

Kurdish women's friendship group.jpg

"This group is formed for the purpose of social and cultural connections"