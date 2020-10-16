'I decided to become the voice I was searching for', Shano Seamand about her battle with rare genetic disease
Shano Seamand Source: Supplied
Shano Seamand has been diagnosed with a rare genetic disease called Frierdreich's Ataxsia. She has recently published her first book "Let Me Be Your Voice" where she talks about her battle with the disease and her determination to live her life to its fullest, after giving up for almost five years. Shano says she was often discouraged to try new things by her doctors as well as as teacher when she was at school. For years she searched for a voice to help her get through the days, and motivate her to keep going, until she decide to be that voice...
