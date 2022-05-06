SBS Kurdish

"I don't think there is enough support for refugees": Michael Organ

Michael Organ Greens candidate Riverina

Published 6 May 2022 at 7:53pm, updated 9 May 2022 at 9:47am
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Riverina's Greens candidate does not think there is enough support for refugees under this government. The Greens and Mr Organ believe more support is needed for refugees’ settlement. Mr Organ told SBS Kurdish if the Greens hold power of balance after the federal election, dental and mental health care will be free for all who need it. As well as that student debts will be wiped out.

