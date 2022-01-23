‘I have reached my goal’: photographer M M Suer

Mehmet Masum Suer is an international photographer from the city of Diyarbakir. He was selected as the best photographer in the 2021 International Historical Photography Competition among 40 photographers in the world.





The Kurdish photographer participated in the competition with 26 historical photographs, but the photograph of the remains of the Kingdom of Commagene, Mount Nemrut, Turkey taken by Suer was chosen as the best photograph of the year.





Source: Mehmet Masum Suer





