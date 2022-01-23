SBS Kurdish

‘I have reached my goal’: photographer M M Suer

Historic photograph of the year

Remains of Kingdom of Commagene, Mount Nemrut, Turkey, by Mehmet Masum Suer Source: Mehmet Masum Suer

Published 23 January 2022 at 3:52pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Each year thousands of photographers from around the globe enter the Historic Photographer of the Year Awards, the competition is in the UK with 40 of them reaching the final stage and being selected as the best.

Mehmet Masum Suer is an international photographer from the city of Diyarbakir. He was selected as the best photographer in the 2021 International Historical Photography Competition among 40 photographers in the world.

The Kurdish photographer participated in the competition with 26 historical photographs, but the photograph of the remains of the Kingdom of Commagene, Mount Nemrut, Turkey taken by Suer was chosen as the best photograph of the year.  

International photographer Mehmet Masum Suer
Source: Mehmet Masum Suer


Woman in traditional Kurdish costume, Diyarbakir
Source: Mehmet Masum Suer


Hasankeyf (2013) Batman, Turkey
Source: Mehmet Masum Suer


Kurdish opera singer, Mizgin Tahir, Diyarbakir
Source: Mehmet Masum Suer


