Zarya Azad's fashion show "The Hidden Beauty of Kurdistan" which was supposed to be in February 2022 has been postponed to September 2022 due to COVID-19.





The show will include a few Kurdish fashion designers as well as others.



"Let's hope that Coronavirus will end by then, and we will have our planned fashion show in September", said Ms Azadi.





Advertisement

Model Zarya Azadi Source: Arun Nevader





Source: Mat Zaklada











Source: Rafael Poshmann