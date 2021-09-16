Identifying warning signs of mental illness

Source: Getty Images
Published 16 September 2021 at 10:45am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Mental health is a key component of overall health and well-being. People with mental illnesses are more likely to develop physical illnesses. In Australia, people can access a range of mental health services, but it’s important to identify the signs of mental health issues and seek help.
