Identifying warning signs of mental illness

Published 16 September 2021 at 10:45am
By Chiara Pazzano
Presented by Mayada Kordy Khalil
Mental health is a key component of overall health and well-being. People with mental illnesses are more likely to develop physical illnesses. In Australia, people can access a range of mental health services, but it’s important to identify the signs of mental health issues and seek help.

