'Identity has always been important to me': Behrouz Boochani

Australia’s leading Indigenous intercultural dance company Marrugeku is presenting a musical play from 27 – 29 January 2022. The musical dance draws on themes from the (multi-award-winning) autobiographical novel No Friend but the Mountains, Writing from Manus Prison (2018) identified by the book’s collaborator Kurdish-Iranian journalist and filmmaker Behrouz Boochani. Themes in the musical play include Kurdish music and dance. The play also reflects on life inside Australian immigration and detention centres. We speak to Mr Boochani about his involvement in the play and why was he approached by the director of the musical play.
Published 29 January 2022 at 1:35pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
Source: SBS
Emanuel James Brown, Zachary Lopez, Maranda Wheen, Bhenji Ra, Feras Saheen, Chandler Connell, Issa el Assaad, Ses Bero & Luke Currie-Richardson Source: Abby Murray