Important timing as Turnbull prepares for CHOGM
Flags of the Commonwealth countries are hung along The Mall in London. Source: AP
Published 15 April 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:34pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Next week, representatives from 53 countries will descend on London for a meeting of Commonwealth nations. It will be a busy week for Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who is also meeting with NATO and European Union officials. He hopes to open up new markets for Australian exports and strengthen Australia's security relationships in the Pacific.
Published 15 April 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 15 April 2018 at 3:34pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Roza Germian
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share