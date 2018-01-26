SBS Kurdish

In an ever changing Australia-what has changed in past 50 years?

Top picture: Queen Elizabeth visiting Wagga Wagga in the 1950. Bottom picture: Degraves St Melbourne,

Top picture: Queen Elizabeth visiting Wagga Wagga in the 1950. Bottom picture: Degraves St Melbourne, Source: Wikimedia / Flickr Alpha CC BY-SA 2.0

Published 26 January 2018 at 7:15pm, updated 26 January 2018 at 7:42pm
By Roza Germian
Available in other languages

Kurdish analyst and writer Chahin Baker, tells us about the changes that he has witnessed take place in the Australian society in the past 50 years, as one of the very first Kurd to settle in Australia in the 1960s.

