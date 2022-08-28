SBS Kurdish

"In my opinion, Kurdish political parties have failed in Syria"

Dr Onen.png

Credit: Ekrem Onen

Published 28 August 2022 at 5:00pm
By Mayada Kordy Khalil
In this discussion with political analyst Dr Ekram Onen, we talk about Erdogan's continued threats to attack the border areas on the Syrian side. In addition to that we spoke about a future meeting between Syrian President Assad and Turkey's President Erdogan over an agreement regarding the future of Syria. And if there were to be an agreement between them, what will be the stane of the Kurdish political parties in Syria.

