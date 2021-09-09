SBS Kurdish

Including self-care in your daily routine

Published 9 September 2021
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Roza Germian
Self-care means different things to different people. Medical research shows that taking care of oneself paves the way for better holistic wellbeing down the track. But doing so isn’t always easy for women with a household or children to manage, even more so for working women. This episode of Settlement Guide explores some ways you can incorporate self-care in your daily life.

