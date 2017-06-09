Indigenous Conversation: Indigenous Australians are more likely to face racisim
Indigenous Australians are more likely to face racism Source: Getty Images
Published 9 June 2017 at 8:23pm, updated 9 June 2017 at 8:25pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS

A recent SBS commissioned study found that 1 in 5 Australians have experienced racism. And Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are 25 per cent more likely to encounter racism than Australians of other ethnic origins.

