Indigenous conversation: Indigenous Conversations: How traditional Aboriginal healing is filling the gaps of Western medicine
Traditional Aboriginal healer Debbie Watson (L) Source: ANTAC
Published 23 June 2017 at 6:43pm, updated 23 June 2017 at 6:45pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Source: SBS
For 60,000 years, traditional Aboriginal healers or ngankari (pronounced as nun-ka-ri) have treated patients using a set of ancient medical knowledge system passed down from generations. Today, the 21st century ngankaris are being reintroduced into the health system to treat ailments Western medicine cannot cure.
